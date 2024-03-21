Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,085 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $24,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIX opened at $314.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $329.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.73.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FIX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

