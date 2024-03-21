Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,889 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

