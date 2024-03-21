NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.02.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $721.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.34. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.81 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

