Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives $18.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

NYXH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Nyxoah Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $13.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at $8,177,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Nyxoah by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

