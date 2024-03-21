O-I Glass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 152.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 414.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 14.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 523,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 65,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 378.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OI. Citigroup cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

