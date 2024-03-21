OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT Lowered to $8.00 at UBS Group

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $854.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

