Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. Open Lending has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08. The stock has a market cap of $882.09 million, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Open Lending had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129,666 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,134,000. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

