OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.78. OpGen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

