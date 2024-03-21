Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.55

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 4285412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,371 shares of company stock worth $459,806. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 452.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 270,573 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 704,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 227.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 395,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 274,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

