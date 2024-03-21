Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $4.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PGRE. StockNews.com cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group
Paramount Group Stock Performance
NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.
Paramount Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -11.67%.
About Paramount Group
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
