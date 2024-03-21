Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $4.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGRE. StockNews.com cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -11.67%.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

