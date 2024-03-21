Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $114.04 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $123.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,509,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

