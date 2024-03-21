Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,134,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in StoneX Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 367.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 35,803 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $160,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $160,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $504,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512,434 shares in the company, valued at $34,481,683.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,516. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNEX opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

