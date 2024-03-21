Patten Group Inc. Buys New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

