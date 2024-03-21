Patten Group Inc. Has $13.16 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.6% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.72 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $253.81 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $721.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.34.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.02.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

