Patten Group Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 374.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 947,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after buying an additional 747,614 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,929,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,351,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 892,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

