Patten Group Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 262.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

