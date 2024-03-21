Patten Group Inc. Invests $249,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $627.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $565.17 and a 200 day moving average of $480.37. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.54 and a twelve month high of $629.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

