Patten Group Inc. Invests $289,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $326.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.09. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.00, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,123 shares of company stock worth $26,950,528 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

