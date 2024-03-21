Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

TSM stock opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $709.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

