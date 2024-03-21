Patten Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $116.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average is $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

