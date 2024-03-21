Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Trading Up 6.9%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 53,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.