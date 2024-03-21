Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

