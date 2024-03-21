PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Receives $5.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.89.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.