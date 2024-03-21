Piper Sandler Cuts Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $16.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s current price.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBH. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBH

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.47. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,913,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,876,000 after acquiring an additional 113,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,165,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,466,000 after purchasing an additional 493,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,800,000 after buying an additional 597,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,931,188 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.