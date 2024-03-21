Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Trading Up 0.8%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2023 includes interests in 234 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

