Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

POOL stock opened at $409.46 on Thursday. Pool has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

