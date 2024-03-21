Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.