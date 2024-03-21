Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,416 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE NRG opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $67.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.