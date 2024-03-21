Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,053 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $193.39 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

