PulteGroup Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.56. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

