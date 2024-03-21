Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for SentinelOne, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:S)

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SentinelOne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 930,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,222. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.