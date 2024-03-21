Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Increased by Analyst

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $7.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.05. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $9.30 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.3 %
TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,216.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $689.66 and a 12-month high of $1,217.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $992.37.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In other news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in TransDigm Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
