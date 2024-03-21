Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 801.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,608,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

