Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Raised by Analyst

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.90 and its 200 day moving average is $194.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

