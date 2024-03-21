RAM Investment Partners LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.8% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

AAPL opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average of $183.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

