Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Merus (MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2024 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Merus Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 180,967 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 157,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

