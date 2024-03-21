REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGNX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink raised REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.51 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,115 shares of company stock worth $1,927,372. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

