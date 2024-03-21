Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ResMed Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for ResMed in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average of $164.17. ResMed has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,598,000 after acquiring an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,966,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

