Reviewing Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO)

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00

Airgain currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.50%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -22.18% -24.77% -18.74% Sonic Foundry -87.34% N/A -80.37%

Volatility & Risk

Airgain has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $56.04 million 1.00 -$12.43 million ($1.19) -4.50 Sonic Foundry $22.11 million 0.01 -$19.35 million ($1.62) -0.01

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Foundry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airgain beats Sonic Foundry on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Capture, a browser-based recording application that provides users a quick way to record their camera, microphone, and desktop. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; Vidable, an AI powered solution that turns an organization's video libraries into dynamic knowledge base; Global Learning Exchange that provides students to access higher education in a flexible, cost effective, and locally supported environment; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

