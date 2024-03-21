Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Stock Price Up 0%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.51. 320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Get Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF alerts:

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

Institutional Trading of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.