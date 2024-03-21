Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Shares Up 0.4%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $261.04 and last traded at $260.02. 1,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.06.

Roche Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.52.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

