SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.68.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
