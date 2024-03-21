SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.68.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

