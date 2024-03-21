Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

BRY opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $596.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.78. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 1,169.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

