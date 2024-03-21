Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Shares Up 1.9%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 76,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 53,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 163,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 83,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 84.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 41,305 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.