Shira Ridge Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 451 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $721.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $253.81 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.02.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

