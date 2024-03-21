Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $134.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.46, but opened at $90.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $91.48, with a volume of 796,912 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $205,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after buying an additional 349,771 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 12.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

