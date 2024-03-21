Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Down 3.4%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Silver Elephant Mining

(Get Free Report)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.