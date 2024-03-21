Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Down 3.4%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Silver Elephant Mining
Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.
