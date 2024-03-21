Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $154.17

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.17 and last traded at $152.67, with a volume of 169253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.95.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.