Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Price Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Simply Good Foods traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 167,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 819,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMPL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simply Good Foods

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at $93,816,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock worth $2,877,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,222,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,425,000 after acquiring an additional 105,912 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 77,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 100,028 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.