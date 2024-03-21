Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Price Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Simply Good Foods traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 167,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 819,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMPL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,222,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,425,000 after acquiring an additional 105,912 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 77,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 100,028 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
