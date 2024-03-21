SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 795,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 75,316 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 602.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 592,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 498,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 536,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 432,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,165,000.

SK Telecom stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

